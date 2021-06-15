Protest Not Terrorism: Why UAPA Accused Got Bail in Riots Case

Since the act of protesting can’t be conflated with the act of terror, the three accused who are primarily charged for being present at the site of the protests, can’t be subjected to the stringent provisions of the UAPA.

Throughout the proceedings, the state heavily relied upon the Supreme Court’s judgment in the NIA v Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali to argue that courts can’t apply regular bail provision under the Criminal Procedure Code in UAPA cases. As per the state, the bail applications of Pinjra Tod protesters should be dealt with under the stringent section 43D of UAPA, which provides additional restrictions on bail.

In the Watali judgment, the apex court had ruled that while adjudicating bail under section 43D of UAPA, the courts need not go into the admissibility of the evidence, and must base their reasoning on the evidence produced by the police in their report.