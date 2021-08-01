Pegasus Snoopgate: SC To Hear Plea Seeking Court-Monitored Probe on 5 Aug

A Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice NV Ramana and Justice Surya Kant will be hearing petitions seeking a court-monitored probe into Pegasus ‘snoopgate’, on 5 August.

Separate petitions have been filed by senior journalists N Ram and Sashi Kumar and CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas as reports revealed that over 300 Indian journalists, activists, Opposition leaders, sitting ministers and businessmen were spied on using the Israeli NSO-made Pegasus spyware.

Submitting the petition before a bench headed by CJI Ramana, senior advocate Kapil Sibal said, “This matter has huge ramifications on civil liberties as it involves surveillance of Opposition leaders, journalists, and activists. It is creating waves not just in India but abroad as well.”