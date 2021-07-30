French security agency confirms Pegasus hack on two journalists’ phones.

Making the first confirmation of Pegasus spyware being used for targeted surveillance, French National Agency for the Security of Information Systems (ANSSI) confirmed the presence of the Israeli-made spyware on the phones of two journalists from the country's online investigative journal Mediapart, the publication reported on Thursday, 29 July.

"The study carried out by ANSSI reached the same conclusions as those of Amnesty International's Security Lab on the reality of the Pegasus infection, on its modalities, dates, and duration", Mediapart reported.