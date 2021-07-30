Union Minister Pralhad Joshi Calls Pegasus Controversy a ‘Non-Issue’

Reacting to the Lower House passing bills without much discussion, Joshi asserted, "We don't want to pass bills without discussions”, PTI reported.

Opposition members raised slogans and displayed placards during Question Hour, as they continued the protests over the Pegasus spyware controversy, among other issues.

Background

Reports by 16 media organisations across the world on 18 July revealed that Israel-made spyware Pegasus was believed to have been used to snoop on at least 300 Indian phone numbers, including those of over 40 senior journalists, Opposition leaders, government officials, and rights activists.

The leaked list of names was provided to The Wire and 15 other international news organisations by France-based media non-profit, Forbidden Stories and Amnesty International, as part of a collaborative investigation called the 'Pegasus Project'.