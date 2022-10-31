Patriarchal, Unscientific: SC Reiterates Two-Finger Test Ban for Rape Survivors

Image of India’s Supreme Court used for representational purposes.
(Image: The Quint)
The Supreme Court on Monday, 31 October, reiterated the ban on the "two-finger test" in rape cases, warning that persons using such tests will be deemed guilty of misconduct.
Observing that the test was based on a patriarchal mindset that assumed that sexually active women could not be raped, the bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Hima Kohli regretted that such a method of examination was being used even today.
The bench, directing the Union Health Ministry to ensure that survivors of sexual assault and rape are not subjected to the two-finger test, said:
"The probative value of a woman's testimony does not depend on her sexual history. It is patriarchal and sexist to suggest that a woman cannot be believed when she states that she was raped merely because she is sexually active," the bench added.
The apex court's remarks were made while deciding on an appeal filed against a judgment of the Telangana High Court which overturned the conviction recorded by a trial court in a rape case.
A "per vaginal" or two-finger test is an explicitly intrusive physical examination wherein a doctor inserts two fingers inside the vagina of a rape survivor to check if the hymen is intact or not.
It examines the laxity of vaginal muscles in order to determine if the woman has engaged in or has been subjected to sexual intercourse – a proof of virginity. In some cases, it is done by inspecting the size of a vaginal opening and for tears in the hymen.
In 2018, United Nations (UN) Human Rights, UN Women, and the World Health Organization (WHO) had called for a ban on two-finger test in order to eliminate violence against women. They declared it a "medically unnecessary, often times painful, humiliating and traumatic practice [that] must end."
Yet, the two-finger test continues to be practised in some cases. In 2018, an Indian Air Force officer at the Coimbatore Air Force Administrative College had accused her batchmate of rape and had further alleged that she was subjected to the banned 'two-finger test' for confirming sexual assault.
(With inputs from LiveLaw)
