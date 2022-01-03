Only 1 Woman MP in 31-Member Parliamentary Panel To Examine Child Marriage Bill

The Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill, 2021 seeks to raise the legal age of marriage from 18 to 21.
The Parliamentary Standing Committee set up to examine the Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill, 2021, has only one woman MP out of 31 members. The landmark bill seeks to raise the legal age of marriage from 18 to 21 and was introduced in the Lok Sabha in the Winter Session.
Trinamool Congress MP Sushmita Dev, the only woman in the committee, said that there should have been a few more women in the panel to deliberate on the issues that directly affect women.
NCP MP Supriya Sule echoed the same sentiments and said that the chairman still has the power to invite others' opinion and hoped that more women MPs would be asked for inclusive discussions.
The Parliamentary Standing Committee is led by BJP leader Vinay Sahasrabuddhe.
The Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha by Union Minister Smriti Irani on 21 December and was then referred to the Parliamentary Standing Committee for detailed scrutiny, amidst loud protests by Opposition members.
As she introduced the amendment Bill, Irani said, “I would like to present that women equality in our country needs to be seen in (terms of) age of marriage. Invoking different marriage laws of different faiths, I rise to introduce the amendment bill.”
