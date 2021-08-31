9 Take Oath as Judges of Supreme Court; Only 1 Vacancy Left

Nine judges took oath as judges of the Supreme Court on Tuesday, 31 August, increasing the strength of the apex court to 33.

The judges, who were administered the oath of office by Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana, included: Justice AS Oka, Justice Vikram Nath, Justice JK Maheshwari, Justice Hima Kohli, Justice BV Nagarathna, Justice CT Ravikumar, Justice MM Sundresh, Justice Bela M Trivedi and Justice PS Narasimha.

Of these nine names, three are women and one – PS Narasimha – was a senior advocate.