In Photos: All the Times Umar Khalid's Plea Has Been Adjourned & the Reasons Why
(Photo: Namita Chauhan/The Quint)
After being adjourned 13 times, Umar Khalid's bail hearing in the Supreme Court that was scheduled to take place on Wednesday, 7 February, has been postponed as Justice Bela M Trivedi is reportedly sitting on a Constitution Bench this week. The date of the next hearing has not yet been announced.
The former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student and activist was arrested on 13 September 2020 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
Khalid's bail plea has been rejected twice by the lower courts, while the hearing in the apex court has been adjourned ten times in 2023 and three times in January 2024 alone.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)