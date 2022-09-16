Alt News Co-Founder Zubair's Laptop, Devices Still Under Probe in Tweet Case

The police, in its affidavit, said during the police custody remand, one laptop, two invoices, and a hard disk have been recovered from the Bengaluru residence of Zubair based on a disclosure statement which is admissible under the Indian Evidence Act and has to be looked upon at the time of trial.

It said that quashing the police custody remand order passed by the trial court will make the recovery inadmissible.

“The peripherals seized during the police custody remand have already been deposited at Forensic Science Laboratory, Rohini, Delhi. Data is to be recovered from these devices and is to be analysed with respect to the tweet in question and other similar-natured tweets done by accused Mohammed Zubair (if retrieved). As such the seized articles/ devices are not beyond allegation, as mentioned by the petitioner in the prayer of the petition,” the affidavit said.