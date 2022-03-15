SC To Hear MediaOne's Plea: What Are the Issues It May Have To Examine?

The Kerala High Court's acceptance of consequential information in sealed covers is not a first in a court of law. The practice of submitting documents in sealed covers has been employed multiple times by the apex court, including in a case pertaining to the Rafale fighter jet deal and in matters related to the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam. Sometimes 'sealed covers' have made their way to the lower courts as well.

Having said that, this practice has also found deprecation in the apex court itself.

In the INX Media Case of 2019 (P Chidambaram vs Directorate Of Enforcement), the Supreme Court had said that while "it would be open for the Court to peruse the documents, it would be against the concept of a fair trial if in every case the prosecution presents documents in a sealed cover and the findings on the same are recorded as if the offence is committed and the same is treated as having a bearing for denial or grant of bail."

The court had also decried the practice of probe agencies of submitting documents in sealed covers to the court and had denounced the recording of judicial findings based on such material.

Thus, the apex court, in this case, too, would have to arrive at a conclusion about the extent to which such information can be used to reject the application of MediaOne and whether or not such a rejection infringes upon principles of natural justice.