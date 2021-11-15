Madras Bar Association Opposes CJ Sanjib Banerjee, Justice Sivagnanam Transfers

In its resolution, the bar association said it was deeply concerned with the opaqueness surrounding the transfers.

“The transfers are perceived to be in violation of Memorandum of Procedure (MOP) for transfer. Such transfers are perceived to be punitive and do not augur well for the independence of the judiciary,” the association said.

The bar association also requested that the Union government, which implements transfers, to decline the collegium’s recommendation to transfer the Chief Justice.

The transfers of the two judges are seen as politically motivated by some critics, as both Justice Banerjee and Justice Sivagnanam have presided over crucial human rights and environment protection cases, and have given orders that are perceived as adversarial to the government, its agencies and interests.