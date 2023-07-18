Recap: Brij Bhushan Gets Interim Bail, SC Lifts Stay on WFI Elections

The Supreme Court removed the stay that was recently imposed by the Gauhati High Court on the elections to the executive committee of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

The original election date: The WFI elections were originally scheduled to take place on 11 July to form a new Executive Council of the federation following the exit of BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh who has had six women wrestlers file complaints of sexual harassment against him.

Yes, but: the Gauhati High Court, in a special Sunday hearing on 25 June, had put an interim stay on the election following the Assam Wrestling Association (AWA) petition regarding their right to be a voting member of the WFI.

