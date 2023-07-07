Recap: Gujarat HC Rules on Rahul Gandhi Case, Delhi Court Summons Brij Bhushan

Legal Recap: Kerala HC on Media Reporting, Bombay HC on Prison Facilities
(Photo: iStock)
The Gujarat High Court refused to stay Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's conviction in the criminal defamation case filed against him over his 2019 “Modi surname” remark and dismissed his plea against the said conviction.
As Justice Hemant Prachchhak read out the operative part of the verdict on Friday, he affirmed that the previous decision of the Sessions court, which declined to halt the conviction, was deemed "fair and lawful." For more, click here.
Former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and current BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has been summoned by the Rouse Avenue Court in connection with a sexual harassment case against him.
Further, the court, according to NDTV, said there was sufficient evidence to proceed against the accused.
The Delhi Police had filed a chargesheet spanning over 1,000 pages against Singh on 15 June. He has been booked for offences under Sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (making sexually coloured remarks), 354D (stalking) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Brij Bhushan.
For more, click here.
Delhi court summons BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in connection with the sexual harassment case against him by wrestlers.
The Supreme Court set aside the interim Calcutta High Court order, which had instructed the West Bengal Board of Primary Education to initiate a new selection process for 32,000 teaching positions before August 2023.
Additionally, the division bench of Justices JK Maheshwari and Justice KV Viswanathan urged the Calcutta High Court to promptly address the appeal related to the alleged school-jobs-for-cash scam.
“Considering the fact that this a matter relating to selection and appointment of large number of assistant teachers, we hope and trust that such controversy ought to be decided at the earliest. Therefore, we request the High Court to expedite the writ appeal, the apex court directed.
The petition before the top court was filed against the order of the division bench of the Calcutta High Court that had stayed the termination of 32,000 teachers but had directed fresh selection to the post.
During the final hearing on petitions contesting the new IT Rules, the Bombay High Court asked whether the existing Press Information Bureau (PIB) mechanism, which has been in operation for a considerable period, is so inadequate that the establishment of a Fact Check Unit (FCU) is necessary.
“They are saying FCU is not introduced now, but PIB had existed since long. Where do we find an explanation in replies as to why that structure is inadequate and why you need amendment? Whenever PIB issues a clarification, every news channel and paper carries it," Justices Gautam S Patel and Neela K Gokhale asked, according to Bar and Bench.
(With inputs from LiveLaw, Bar and Bench)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)