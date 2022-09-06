Lakhimpur Kheri Case: SC Issues Notice to UP Govt Over Ashish Mishra's Plea

Ashish Mishra.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 6 September, issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh Government on a plea filed by Ashish Mishra, the son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni, challenging the Allahabad High Court's decision which denied him bail in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.
The union minister's son, whose car was part of the convoy that ran over eight people, including four protesting farmers, in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur last year, is the prime accused in the murder and conspiracy case.
The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court had granted bail to Ashish Mishra in February this year.
However, the Supreme Court in April set aside the bail order and had directed the high court to reconsider his bail plea after affording adequate opportunity to the victims' side.
Expressing gratitude to the Supreme Court for setting aside Mishra's bail, Jagdeep Singh, the son of a deceased farmer, according to ANI, said:
"I'm thankful to the court for taking the right decision. We have full trust in the judiciary as it will punish culprits no matter if anyone is a Union minister's son or not."
In May, the high court had rejected the bail pleas of co-accused Lavkush, Ankit Das, Sumit Jaiswal, and Shishupal.