Kerala HC Allows 'MediaOne' Telecast to Continue Till 7 Feb, Seeks MHA Files

Malayalam news channel MediaOne's security clearance was cancelled twice by the Ministry of Home Affairs, citing "national security" grounds.
Extending the interim order deferring a decision by the Union Information and Broadcast (I&B) Ministry, the Kerala High Court permitted the telecast of Malayalam news channel MediaOne till Monday, 7 February.
Further, the court, according to LiveLaw, asked the Union government to produce before it the Ministry of Home Affairs files, which recommended the cancellation of the channel's licence.
Earlier in the day, Assistant Solicitor General of India S Manu had told the court that the Union government had cancelled the channel's licence over security reasons, which could not be made public.
Meanwhile, Senior Advocate S Sreekumar, representing MediaOne, had pointed out before the court that national security could not be a reason for the cancellation of the channel's licence without prior notice.
The Information and Broadcasting Ministry's order from Monday, 31 January, had suspended the broadcast of the Malayalam news channel.
Speaking to The Quint, a source in the channel had earlier said, "Our recent broadcast was nothing out of the ordinary. The I&B has not given any clear reason for asking us to discontinue operations."
This is not the first time that the news channel was directed to stop its broadcast. In 2020, it was forced to suspend its broadcast for its extensive coverage of the Delhi riots.
(With inputs from LiveLaw.)
