'Dangerous Precedent for Media Freedom': EGI Slams Kashmir Press Club Shutdown

The Editors Guild said that the shutting down of the club "is the latest act in a sequence of disturbing events" and condemned “the shocking breach of institutional norms when a group of people, with the active support of state police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), took over the office and management of the Club” on Saturday.

On Saturday, nearly a day after the Registrar of Societies and Firms kept the re-registration of the Kashmir Press Club in abeyance, a group of journalists, led by Saleem Pandit, had staged a 'coup,' taking over the reigns of Kashmir's largest press ensemble.

'Protect Space for a Free Press'

The Editors Guild has urged for the complete restoration of status quo with respect to the functioning of the club before the Registrar of Societies order, and urged Jammu and Kashmir to work towards “building and protecting the space for a free press.”