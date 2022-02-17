Karnataka HC Continues Hearing Arguments Against Hijab Ban in Schools, Colleges

The high court had previously heard detailed arguments from senior advocate Devadatt Kamat on why the government's order was unconstitutional, and why the wearing of the headscarf was, in fact, an essential religious practice for them. He had also argued that a heckler's veto cannot be used to prevent the girls from exercising their fundamental rights.

On 10 February, the bench had agreed to hear the pleas filed by the girls but had refused to pass an interim order allowing them to continue wearing hijab until the court arrived at a final decision.

Instead, while directing the reopening of colleges in the state, the judges had controversially ordered that no student should wear any religious clothing while the court continues to hear the case.