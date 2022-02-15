Karnataka HC Resumes Hearing Pleas Against Ban on Hijab in Schools, Colleges

Karnataka hijab row. Image used for representational purposes.
(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)
The Karnataka High Court on Monday, 15 February, resumed hearing the petitions filed before the court by Muslim girl students seeking protection of their right to wear hijab.
The matter is being heard by a three-judge bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit, and Justice JM Khazi.
Meanwhile, a counsel representing the petitioners in the case, has urged the Karnataka High Court to adjourn the hearing till 28 February, reported NDTV.
Advocate Mohammad Tahir, counsel for Ayesha Almas and four other students from Udupi government junior college for women, cited the ongoing Assembly polls in five states, and said that political parties are exploiting the hijab row for electoral goals.
Thereby, warning that "any mischievous act of any person will further stoke communal division,” the plea has sought adjournment of hearing till February end.
Senior advocate Devadatt Kamat, representing a group of Muslim girls, made extensive arguments on Monday, explaining why the Karnataka government order on prohibition of clothing is invalid. He also argued that the state cannot hide behind potential law and order problems to stop the girls from exercising their fundamental rights.
On 10 February, the Karnataka High Court had agreed to continue hearing the pleas filed by the girls, but had refused to pass an interim order that would have allowed them to continue wearing hijabs until the court arrives at a final decision.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)