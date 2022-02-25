Karnataka HC Resumes Hearing Hijab Case; Submissions Likely To Conclude Today

Image used for representational purposes.
A three-judge bench of the Karnataka High Court, headed by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, resumed hearing petitions by Muslim women seeking protection of their right to wear hijabs in educational institutions on Friday, 25 February.
The court had said on Thursday that it would finish hearing the petitions on Friday, and would reserve the verdict in the case.
Previously, on Thursday, senior advocate Devdatt Kamat had made his rejoinder arguments in the case filed by the Muslim girls and had said that on the pretext of the government order, "the right to education, which is paramount, is being put on the back burner."
He had also said that much of his task, as far as the government order was concerned, "has become very easy" as "90 percent of the government order has been given up by Advocate General (Prabhuling Nadvadgi)."
But Kamat did point out that even if Navadgi's concessions were discarded by the court, the referred-to portion of the order must be removed as it "offends the doctrine of dictation in administrative law," and "there is no material."
Besides, Kamat said that the Sabarimala and Navtej court judgments that were cited by the advocate general were, in fact, pro-choice.
He went on to reassert that wearing the hijab was an essential religious practice, and pointed out that the respondents had not disputed the two judgments of Kerala High Court and one judgment of Madras High Court, which held the hijab and headscarf essential religious practice.
On 10 February, the Karnataka High Court had agreed to continue hearing the pleas filed by the girls but had refused to pass an interim order that would have allowed them to continue wearing hijabs until it arrived at a final decision.
While directing the reopening of colleges in the state, the judges had also controversially ordered that no student should wear any religious clothing while the court continued to hear the case.
