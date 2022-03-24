Karnataka HC's Marital Rape Order May Sound Great – But Is 'Legally Untenable'

To interject the trial and not allow a charge of rape under Section 376 of the IPC (which deals with punishment for rape) "would become a travesty of justice," the order says. It also says that this would do a "tremendous injustice to the complainant-wife and would amount to putting a premium on the carnal desires of the petitioner".

The order is not the final verdict in the case and is not a conviction. The man had approached the high court to ask for the entire case against him to be quashed, with one specific request also made to overturn the trial court's decision to allow him to be charged with rape.

The Karnataka High Court refused to quash the case, finding that there were sufficient grounds to go to trial. For the reasons mentioned above, it also refused to remove the charge of rape.