Karnataka Muslim Student Booked for 'Resisting ABVP' to Continue Fight for Hijab

Hiba Sheik and male students in front of their government college in Mangaluru.
(Image: Namita Chauhan\The Quint)
On 3 March, 18-year-old Hiba Sheik went to her Government First Grade College in Mangaluru to write an exam on a subject that she likes, 'gender equality.' Ironically, she was disallowed from appearing for the exam when a group of Hindu male students allegedly told her to leave the college campus as she was wearing a hijab.
Sheik told The Quint, "Some students who opposed me were from the ABVP. They had no business to order me to leave the campus." She added, "I will continue to fight for my right to wear the hijab." Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad is the student outfit of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.
In their altercation with Sheik, the Hindu students cited an interim order issued by Karnataka High Court on 10 February. As per the order government Pre-University and Under Graduate colleges governed by College Development Committees should bar their students from wearing religious clothing, including hijab.
"Only the college authorities have the right to impose the order. Why should I succumb to policing by fellow students?" Sheik asked.
While the Karnataka High Court has reserved its final order, after hearing petitions requesting permission to wear hijab in educational institutions, Muslim women students including Hiba Sheik have been missing classes and examinations. "I come from a family of educated people. We value education. At the same time we also value the hijab," Sheik said.
When The Quint reached out to one student, who had allegedly prevented Sheik from writing the examination, she reserved her comment.
In Mangaluru, however, the hijab row did take an ugly turn with the two opposing groups filing complaints against each other at a local police station in Bander.
In the first FIR, registered on 5 March, 10 boy students were booked for causing tension. On Monday, 7 March, Sheik and five others, including Muslim male and female students, too were booked on the same charges. The college which closed on 4 March, has been holding only online classes since Monday.
Sheik's mother Asha Ayub works as an Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) worker. "My mother wears her hijab when she goes out for COVID relief and other healthcare work. Why should I be prevented from wearing my hijab to classes? My family is supporting me in this fight," Sheik said. He father Ayub Sheik had also approached the Mangaluru police to give respite to his daughter.
As per Shetty's complaint Sheik said on 4 March, "Have you talked to a professor and stopped us from writing the test? We will see you when you're reach the road. Is the college your father's? We are also paying fees and coming."
Sheik raised a counter allegation, "Kavana was nowhere near the place where the altercation took place. I was being harassed by especially by one male students, Sandesh."
Sheik said that her classmates have been noncommittal in the controversy. "They have neither supported nor opposed me," the student, who is in her second year B Sc Zoology, said.
While the court was considering their petition, protests against hijab broke out in several college in the state, with Hindu students sporting saffron shawls.
The court on 10 February issued a blanket ban on all religious clothing in colleges where CDCs have prescribed uniforms.
Sheik said, she has put her dreams on hold as she has been missing classes for long. "I want to be an IPS officer. I have been preparing for UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) examination," she said. According to her college authorities, regular classes will resume only after opposing groups of students come to an amicable settlement. "We do not want to risk the safety of our students and the reputation of our college," said Rajashekhar Hebbar, the college principal.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)