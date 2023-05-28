Bombay HC Gets a Chief Justice for 3 Days: What? Why? All You Need to Know

Remember when Anil Kapoor become ek-din-ka-CM in Nayak?



How about we told you someone recently became a teen-din -ke-Chief Justice. And unlike Nayak, this is not fiction.



In the latest dispatch of ‘stranger than fiction’, Justice Ramesh D Dhanuka was sworn in as the Chief Justice of Bombay High Court on Sunday, 28 May.

Justice Dhanuka will attend court as chief justice on Monday, 29 May and retire on Tuesday, 30 May.

Thus, Justice Dhanuka will be a Chief Justice for a total of three days.



But is this unprecedented?

Not quite.