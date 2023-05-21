Justice KM Joseph: Robbed of His Swansong, Will Be Remembered for So Many Hits

An ailing, 70 year old man, Gautam Navlakha would have perhaps perished in jail. His lawyer certainly submitted that there was no possibility of him being treated in there for his crumbling health.

In July 2021 Father Stan Swamy had passed away as an incarcerated under-trial, his health having given away before he was hospitalised. In August 2022, 33 year old convict Pandu Narote contracted a serious illness and fell so sick in jail that he too died shortly after being hospitalised.

But the Supreme Court, at least, came to Navlakha’s rescue. Most specifically a bench of Justices KM Joseph and Hrishikesh Roy, which allowed house arrest to Navlakha, even as the State fought tooth and nail against it.

On Friday, 19 May, representatives of the same State gave a ’subdued farewell’ to Justice Joseph, Dhananjay Mahapatra noted in a report for TOI.

Mahapatra recounted that while the other two judges who sat on the ceremonial bench on the same day as Justice Joseph basked in effusive praise and warmth, the Attorney General spoke for a mere minute and twenty seconds about Justice Joseph, and the Solicitor General spared all but ten seconds for him.