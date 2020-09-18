India a Liberal Democratic Republic – Only on Paper: Justice Shah

AP Shah

Former Chief Justice of Delhi High Court, Justice AP Shah, gave the Justice Hosbet Suresh Memorial Lecture on Friday, 18 September, in which he talked about how India is not living up to the principles of a liberal democratic republic. | (Photo: Kamran Ahkter/The Quint)

Law

Every institution that is designed to hold the executive accountable, is being destroyed, said Justice AP Shah.