Jantar Mantar Slogans: HC Denies Interim Protection to Hindu Raksha Dal Chief

Videos of a purported gathering at Jantar Mantar on 8 August, with hundreds in attendance, have been widely circulated on social media. The videos show a crowd shouting incendiary, violence-inciting slogans.



The gathering — a march against colonial laws, is believed to have been called by former BJP spokesperson Ashwini Upadhyay. The rally had also reportedly been organised without prior permission from the Delhi Police.

Meanwhile, Ex-BJP spokesperson and Supreme Court advocate Ashwini Upadhyay denied knowledge of anti-Muslim sloganeering at his event, claiming that the incident in question happened after his rally had ended.



Uttam Malik, who belongs to an outfit called Bhagwadhari Yodha Sangh, had also been identified as having a role in the sloganeering.



In a video recorded at the Jantar Mantar event, the youth said that he was a follower of Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati, the head priest of the Dasna Devi temple’s (Ghaziabad), who has regularly been in the news for his controversial statements.