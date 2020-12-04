In Approving Contempt Against Comics, AG Isn’t Acting for India

In doing so, it set a remarkably poor precedent for what should be considered criminal contempt of court – and has obviously now been cited by each of the law students who have sought contempt action against critics of the court since. It’s not just been Taneja and Kamra – they have also sought to go after Swara Bhasker, Rajdeep Sardesai and even Bhushan once again.

There is no doubt a criticism to be made of these law students as well here, who seem to think that the most pressing use of their time is to protect the apex court from criticism, rather than thinking about how the law should be used to protect the most vulnerable.

But when the mighty Supreme Court itself has set this example – prioritising the Bhushan case over any number of other vital constitutional matters, and failing to conduct any proper analysis to balance the protection of the court’s reputation with the protection of free speech – they don’t have primary responsibility for this.

One might have hoped that the Attorney General for India might have sought to set a better example, might have sought to course-correct and reduce the use of this glaringly problematic penal power against dissenters.

But it’s 2020, so perhaps it’s not surprising that hope has also been dashed.