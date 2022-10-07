In Letter to CJI UU Lalit, Union Law Min Requests Him To Recommend Successor

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Law Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019In Letter to CJI UU Lalit, Union Law Min Requests Him To Recommend Successor

Justice DY Chandrachud is likely to become the 50th Chief Justice of India.
New Delhi: Justice Uday Umesh Lalit.

(Photo: PTI)

A month prior to the incumbent Chief Justice of India (CJI) U U Lalit's retirement, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday, 7 October, wrote to him asking him to recommend his successor.

The Union Ministry of Law and Justice, in a bid to start the process of appointment of the next CJI, also tweeted it out.

According to convention, the outgoing CJI names the senior-most judge as their successor before leaving office after the Union Minister of Law and Justice, at the appropriate time, seeks the recommendation of the outgoing Chief Justice of India for the appointment of the next Chief Justice of India.

Currently, Justice DY Chandrachud is the senior-most judge after the CJI and is likely to be recommended to become the 50th Chief Justice of India. His tenure would last two years from 9 November, 2022, to 10 November, 2024.

His father, Justice YV Chandrachud was the 16th Chief Justice Of India from 1978 to 1985.

