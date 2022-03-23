'Now 'Monu Bhaiya' is Out...': How Lakhimpur Witness Was Attacked, As Per FIR

“See that witnesses are protected,” Chief Justice of India NV Ramana told the state counsel for Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, 16 March. The CJI also asked for a detailed counter to the allegations of the attack on a “protected witness” in the Lakhimpur Kheri case.

The court said this as they issued notice in a special leave petition filed by the family members of deceased farmers, challenging the grant of bad to Ashish Mishra – "main accused" in the case.