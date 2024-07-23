How 'Sar Tan Se Juda' Case Against Ajmer Cleric, 5 Others Fell Flat in Court

In June 2022, a Dargah Khadim (worker) in Ajmer, Gauhar Hussain alias Gauhar Chishti, found himself embroiled in a huge controversy, over allegations of chanting 'Sar Tan Se Juda' ('Remove head from body') slogans. Two years later, a district court has acquitted him in the case.

Along with Chishti, there are five others in the case namely — Fakhar Jamali, Tazim Siddiqui, Riyaz Hasan, Moin Khan and Nasir Khan — who have also been acquitted by the court as the prosecution failed to prove their guilt beyond reasonable doubt.

Additional Sessions and Court Judge Ritu Meena observed that the evidence presented did not support the prosecution's claims of the accused threatening or inciting harm to any specific individual.