Gyanvapi Mosque Survey Report Won't Be Submitted to Court Today: Official

The official said that the Gyanvapi Mosque survey report was not yet complete.
The court-ordered survey of the disputed Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi ended on Monday, 16 May.

(Photo: PTI)

The Gyanvapi Mosque survey report will not be submitted on Tuesday, 17 May, as had been directed by a Varanasi court, as per an official who was part of the court's survey commission.

