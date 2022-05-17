Gyanvapi Mosque Survey Report Won't Be Submitted to Court Today: Official

The court-ordered survey of the disputed Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi ended on Monday, 16 May.
(Photo: PTI)
The Gyanvapi Mosque survey report will not be submitted on Tuesday, 17 May, as had been directed by a Varanasi court, as per an official who was part of the court's survey commission.
(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)