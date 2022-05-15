The Gyanvapi Mosque Case, the Places of Worship Act & Connected Concerns

A mosque. A mandir. And an ongoing court case. These three motifs might be too familiar for comfort.



But the Gyanvapi mosque case is a little different from the Babri Masjid-Ram Janma Bhumi case, the history of which is steeped in communal hate and political discord.

Because, in the Gyanvapi mosque case, the petitioners have not yet asked for their own Hindu temple in place of the mosque, only that they be entitled to perform daily darshan, pooja, and other Hindu rituals at the site of Maa Shringar Gauri, Lord Ganesh, Lord Hanuman, and other "visible and invisible deities within old temple complex” — which is essentially part of the mosque.

And yet this case does not seem to be without cause for concern.

But before that, what is the case about, and what is going on right now?