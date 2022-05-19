Gyanvapi Mosque Live: SC Hearing Today, Survey Report Expected in Varanasi Court

The Supreme Court on Thursday, 19 May, will resume hearing a plea challenging the Varanasi civil court-mandated survey of the Gyanvapi mosque.
Further, a Varanasi court-mandated committee will also submit its survey report to the civil court on Thursday.
On Tuesday, the Supreme Court had issued notice on pleas challenging the orders of a district court regarding the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi, and had passed an interim order that while the area within the mosque where an alleged Shivling was said to be found should be protected, Muslims must not be restricted from entering and praying in the mosque.
A Supreme Court bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and PS Narasimha will hear the matter today
The three-day survey of Gyanvapi Mosque, ordered by the Varanasi court, had finished on Monday
On Tuesday, the Varanasi court had allowed two more days to the committee to present its report
Some believe that the mosque was built in the 17th century after the demolition of an existing Vishweshwar temple
The matter has been listed as item number 19 in court number 4 of the Supreme Court and will be heard by a bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud.
Advocate Vishal Singh, the Varanasi court-appointed special assistant commissioner for the survey, said on Thursday that the committee has not filed an affidavit for the matter in the Supreme Court, and will seek more time from the court.
"We've not filed an affidavit yet. Supreme Court has kept the matter for hearing today. Additional developments have taken place in the meantime that have to be brought to the records of the court. So, we will seek some time from the court," he was quoted as saying.
The survey report will be submitted before 2 pm today, Advocate Vishal Singh, the Varanasi court-appointed special assistant commissioner, said on Thursday morning, news agency ANI reported.
The location of Gyanvapi Mosque in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi is adjacent to the Kashi Vishwanath temple
The court, in April this year, ordered a video inspection of the site after five women affiliated with the right-wing group Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh filed petitions saying they were entitled to have daily darshan, puja, and perform rituals at the site of Maa Shringar Gauri, Lord Ganesh, Lord Hanuman, and other "visible and invisible deities within old temple complex."
However, the survey could not take place as the mosque committee opposed videography inside the mosque, accused Advocate Commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra of bias, and demanded his replacement.
The Varanasi court on Thursday, 12 May, ordered that the survey work will continue, and instead of replacing Mishra, appointed two more lawyers – Vishal Kumar Singh and Ajay Singh – to accompany him. The survey work had begun on Saturday.
The Claims Over the 'Shivling'
After the videography survey of the mosque ended on Monday, the counsel representing the petitioners' side claimed that a Shivling had been found after water was drained out of a pond in the complex. The Varanasi district court subsequently ordered the district magistrate to seal the area where the alleged Shivling had been found and prohibited the entry of any person to the area.
On the other hand, a mosque management committee member challenged the claim, saying that the object found was part of the water fountain mechanism at the wazookhana, adding that the mosque management was not given a chance to present their argument before the court, which issued the order to seal the area based on the claims made by the petitioners.
