District Court in Varanasi To Continue Hearing Gyanvapi Masjid Case Today

The petitioners for the temple say that the foundation of the Gyanvapi movement was laid after the demolition of Babri masjid.
(Photo: The Quint)
A district court in Varanasi is slated to resume hearing in the Gyanvapi mosque case, on Monday, 4 July. This pertains to the maintainability of a suit filed by five Hindu women seeking year-round access to perform their religious prayers at the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi.
The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid committee is slated to continue their arguments on Monday, as they could not be completed in the previous hearing on 30 May.
Meanwhile, ANI cited Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, the counsel for the Hindu petitioners as saying:
“According to them (masjid committee), the case is not maintainable, but we've said that it's maintainable... Our demand to grant worship there is legally valid."
Background
Earlier in May, details about a ‘shivling’ said to have been found during a civil judge-ordered survey, were leaked in public domain.
On 20 May, the Supreme Court had directed that the Gyanvapi mosque case should be transferred from the civil judge in Varanasi to the court of the district judge Varanasi – who is "more senior and experienced" and will be better placed to address the complex issues in the matter.
Same Dispute, Another Suit...
Meanwhile, ANI reported that a civil court in Varanasi has asked the masjid committee to file a response to another suit seeking right to worship in the mosque premises, and the matter has been listed for 8 July.
The suit, reportedly filed by Lord Aadi Vishweshar Viraajman through their next friend Kiran Singh, seeks undeterred access for the Hindu worshippers in the mosque premises in the meantime, while the main case is being tried.
(With inputs from ANI.)