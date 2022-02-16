Gurugram Building Collapse: What Are the Legal Remedies for Such Incidents?

The promoter of the building project (Here, Chintels) bears this liability as it is a pure breach of agreement between them and the buyer of a flat. To pursue this remedy, an aggrieved party can approach the Real Estate Regulation Authority of their particular state.

According to Delhi-based advocate Pranav Proothi, the RERA Act also empowers the RERA authority to conduct suo-moto investigations or to call up any promoter at any time to furnish written explanations.

“The RERA Authority also has the power to revoke the registration of a promotor if the Authority finds that the promotor has defaulted in doing anything provided under the Act,” Proothi noted.



If the building in question has not been registered under the RERA Act, Anand told The Quint that an aggrieved party can use the Consumer Protection Act to go to a state consumer forum and file a case there for deficiency of services.

They can also go to a civil court and file a basic civil suit for breach of contract claiming compensation, though this will of course mean getting stuck in the vortex of delays that plague the court system.