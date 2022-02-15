Days After Gurugram High-Rise Collapse, Haryana CM Orders Structural Audit

Haryana Chief Minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday, 14 February ordered a structural audit of Gurgaon's Chintels Paradiso housing complex, after the buildings witnessed a partial collapse, leading to the death of two people.

The CM directed for an audit by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi or a similar institute, news agency PTI reported.

In a statement to media on Monday, he indicated: