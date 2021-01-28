Gujarat HC Suspends Arrest Warrant Against Paranjoy Guha Thakurta

The Gujarat High court on Thursday, 28 January suspended the non-bailable warrant issued by a taluka court in Mundra against journalist Paranjoy Guha Thakurta in the defamation case filed by Adani Power Ltd in 2017.

Justice BN Karia heard the petition moved by Guha’s lawyer Anand Yagnik, issued a notice to Adani Power Ltd, directing Guha to submit a legal undertaking that he will be present for the next hearing at Mundra court, and be present as and when the court requires his presence. The next hearing before the High Court is on 20 February.

The non-bailable warrant was issued on 19 January based on Adani Power Ltd’s complaint against Guha for missing previous trial dates at the Mundra court, after Guha’s application to be exempt on account of coronavirus was rejected.