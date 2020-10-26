Guj HC Becomes First Court to Live-Stream Proceedings on YouTube

Gujarat High Court on Monday, 26 October, began live-streaming court proceedings, becoming the first court in India to do so. According to Live Law, the court informed that the decision was taken with “a view of effectuating and broadening the implementation of Open Court concept even during the virtual hearings of the court.” The proceeding of a bench headed by Gujarat High Court Chief Justice Vikram Nath was broadcast live on Youtube on Monday “for benefit of members of the Bar”, reported Live Law.

Why Live-Stream Court Proceedings?

The Gujarat High Court decision was reportedly taken in a bid to ensure more transparency and following the Supreme Court’s verdict in another case, which permitted live streaming. Live Law also reported that, at the moment, this is an “experimental” set up and the outcome of this trial is expected to confirm its continuity. The decision was taken after deliberation of a Committee of Judges, and announced by a bench of Chief Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Pardiwala while disposing a PIL pertaining to the same. The court also informed, however, that live streaming will not take place in the “proceedings ordered for the reasons recorded in writing to be conducted in-camera.”

“For the purpose of working out the modalities to facilitate the people at large including the media to watch the virtual hearing, a Committee of two Honourable Judges of this high court has been constituted pursuant to the decision taken by the Standing Committee in its meeting held on 25 June 2020.…Once the report is received, the further action to allow access to the public at large including the mediapersons of print digital and electronic media shall be finalised.” Gujarat High Court, according to Live Law