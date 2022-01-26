Assam Officials Get Contempt Notice for Not Releasing Funds for Trans Shelters

The Gauhati High Court, on Friday, 21 January, issued contempt notices to Assam government officials for not complying with its instructions to make arrangements for funds for three shelter homes catering to transgender people, Live Law reported.

A bench comprising Justice N Kotiswar Singh and Justice Malasri Nandi asked Partha Pratim Mazumdar, the secretary of the state's social welfare department, and Bibhash Modi, its director, to appear before the court and "explain as to why it should not proceed further under the provisions of the Contempt of Court Act, 1971."