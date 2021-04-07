First-Generation Lawyer to Next CJI: Justice NV Ramana’s Story

In Anuradha Bhasin v. Union of India, famously known as the Kashmir internet shutdown case, a three-judge Bench, led by Justice Ramana, directed the Jammu and Kashmir administration to review all orders imposing curbs on telecom and internet services in Kashmir in a week and publish them in the public domain.

Subsequently, in another case pertaining to internet shutdown in Kashmir filed by Media Professionals Association, the same Bench headed by Justice Ramana constituted a three-member committee to look into the demand for allowing 4G mobile internet in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Espousing the cause of economic federalism, Justice Ramana was part of a nine-judge Bench of the SC which had held, with a 7:2 majority, that state governments are allowed to formulate their own fiscal legislations.

Justice Ramana’s commitment to preserving the federal structure also reflected in the judgment in the Nabam Rebia case, where a five-judge Bench, including Justice Ramana, quashed the Governor’s order, advancing the sixth session of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly by a month without consulting the Council of Ministers or the Speaker, for being violative of Article 163 read with Article 174 of the Constitution of India.