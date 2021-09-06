'Being Misquoted': Ex UP Governor on Sedition Case for Remarks Against Yogi Govt

"My words are being misquoted to politically harm me and mislead the public," former Uttar Pradesh Governor Aziz Qureshi (81) said after he was charged with sedition, over allegations of making derogatory remarks against the Yogi Adityanath government in the state.

According to PTI, a First Information Report (FIR) was filed on Sunday, 5 September, on a complaint by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Akash Kumar Saxena at the Civil Lines Police Station in Rampur district.



Qureshi has reportedly been booked under the following sections of the IPC: