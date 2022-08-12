Woman Moves Court To Stop Her Friend From Going to Europe for Euthanasia

Bengaluru woman moves Delhi High Court to stop her friend from travelling to Europe for Euthanasia. Image used for representative purpose.
A Bengaluru-based woman has filed a petition before the Delhi High Court appealing the court to stop her friend, a 48-year-old man based in Noida, from travelling to Switzerland allegedly to undergo euthanasia or assisted suicide.
The high court is likely to hear the case next week, reported The Indian Express.
As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS) is a serious, long-term illness that affects many body systems, where patients are often not able to do their usual activities.
The petition further appealed the court to restrict his travel to Europe, as his action will cause “irreparable loss” and “hardship” to his parents, other family members, and friends, the report added.
The petition further adds that the patient was undergoing Fecal Microbiota Transplantation treatment in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for his condition but faced "donor availability issues” during the pandemic, due to which he could not continue.
Symptoms of his condition surfaced in 2014 and his condition deteriorated over the past eight years, making him “completely bed bound and just able to walk a few steps inside home,” it added.
He is allegedly planning to undergo euthanasia through Zurich-based organisation Dignitas, which provides assistance to foreign nationals, the petition added.
The report also said that the medical records attached with the petition states the patient received a letter in May, purportedly by a doctor in AIIMS, stating that he was travelling to Belgium for medical consultation and further treatment as the condition is in early stages of research and not very well known in India.
“I did not find any precedents. The legal position has to be decided by the court. He is not travelling with bonafide intentions. He is misleading the Indian authorities that is why we are praying for not granting him emigration clearance. We have no other option,” woman's advocate Subash Chandran told The Indian Express.
In India, passive euthanasia was made legal in 2011, for exceptional cases. These typically extend to people who are terminally ill and or in an irreversibly vegetative state. Active euthanasia and assisted suicide are both illegal.
Each case is rigorously evaluated as a stand-alone case when it comes to granting a person allowance to undergo euthanasia.
According to the 2011 ruling, doctors had to approach the courts and file petitions for withdrawing life support of certain patients.
The Supreme Court passed a law allowing people to draw up a 'living will' during their lifetimes seeking euthanasia (passive) in case they go on to develop a terminal illness or end up in an irreversible vegetative state.
This living will may be submitted to the court and is activated if and when such a time comes.
