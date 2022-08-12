Woman Moves Court To Stop Her Friend From Going to Europe for Euthanasia

(If you feel suicidal or know someone in distress, please reach out to them with kindness and call these numbers of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs.)

A Bengaluru-based woman has filed a petition before the Delhi High Court appealing the court to stop her friend, a 48-year-old man based in Noida, from travelling to Switzerland allegedly to undergo euthanasia or assisted suicide.

The high court is likely to hear the case next week, reported The Indian Express.