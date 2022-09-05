Elgar Parishad Case: Special NIA Court Rejects Bail Plea of Gautam Navlakha

A special NIA court on Monday, 5 September, rejected the bail plea of activist Gautam Navlakha, an accused in the Bhima Koregaon-Elgar Parishad case.

Special judge Rajesh J Katariya on Monday rejected Navlakha's bail plea. The order details have not yet been made available.

Navlakha was arrested in 2020 for his alleged role in the case.

He was initially kept under house arrest, but was later sent to judicial custody and lodged at the Taloja prison in neighbouring Navi Mumbai.