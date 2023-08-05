Elgaar Parishad Case: Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira Walk Out of Taloja Jail

The Bail Order

"While forming our opinion, juxtaposing the appellants' case founded on Articles 14 and 21 with allegations [against them], and considering fact that almost 5 yrs have elapsed, we are satisfied they have made out case for bail," the Supreme Court said, while granting bail to the duo on 28 July.

The bail is subject to conditions set by the Special NIA Court. As per these conditions, Ferreira and Gonsalves must not leave the State of Maharashtra until the trial is concluded. They are also required to surrender their passports and provide their addresses and mobile phone numbers to the NIA, and must report to the investigating officer once a week.

The Case

The Elgaar Parishad case is one of the two ongoing investigations related to the Koregaon Bhima violence witnessed on 1 January 2018. Ferreira and Gonsalves, arrested in August 2018, were alleged to have links with the banned far-left group, Communist Party of India (Maoists).