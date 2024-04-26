Elections 2024: Supreme Court Rejects Pleas For Complete EVM-VVPAT Verification

The Supreme Court bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta on 26 April, Friday, have dismissed all the pleas seeking complete verification of the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) with the Voter-Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips.

Justice Khanna stated that the requests to revert to ballot paper voting, complete EVM-VVPAT verification, giving VVPAT slips to voters to put them in the ballot box have been rejected and instead issued a few directions.

"We have rejected all the pleas, after referring to the protocol in place, technical aspects and data which is on record," said Justice Khanna.

The two main directions by the Judges are as follows: