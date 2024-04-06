Ex-Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat Explains Discourse Around VVPATs & EVMs

Former CEC OP Rawat.
(Photo: Chetan Bhakuni/The Quint)
The Supreme Court on 1 April issued a notice to the ECI on a petition seeking the tallying of all VVPAT (voter-verified paper audit trail) slips to verify votes cast through EVMs (electronic voting machine).
The petition, filed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), has demands:
Cross-verification of EVM and VVPAT data
Voters should be allowed to physically drop VVPAT slips into the ballot box
The VVPAT machine should have transparent glass and the light should glow for more than 7 seconds
In an interview, former Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat spoke to The Quint about VVPATs, EVMs, and the demands of the petition.
