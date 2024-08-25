The Plight of Wives vis-à-vis 'Unnatural' Sexual Acts

( 1) Before the amendment of 2013 –

Before 2013, the provisions wrt S. 375 IPC, stated that only penile-vaginal nonconsensual intercourse would constitute rape. All other acts of penetration would be covered under S. 377 IPC. So the exception provided under Section 375 IPC was only with respect to penile-vaginal intercourse.

“375. Rape. A man is said to commit "rape" who, except in the case hereinafter excepted, has sexual intercourse with a woman under circumstances falling under any of the six following descriptions:

First - Against her will.

Secondly - Without her consent.

……………

Exception - Sexual intercourse by a man with his own wife, the wife not being under fifteen years of age, is not rape .”

So, before 2013, in case of any non-penile-vaginal penetration , the perpetrators were to be punished under S. 377 IPC only. Even if we look at the precedents, the Hon’ble Supreme Court in Sakshi and Ors. vs. Union of India (UOI) and Ors. (Writ Petition (Criminal) No. 33 of 1997) analysed the position of Section 375 IPC (before 2013) and held as follows -

“18. The main question which requires consideration is whether by a process of judicial interpretation the provisions of Section 375 IPC can be so altered so as to include all forms of penetration such as penile/vaginal penetration, penile/oral penetration, penile/anal penetration, finger/vagina and finger/anal penetration and object/vaginal penetration within its ambit. Section 375 uses the expression "sexual intercourse" but the said expression has not been defined. The dictionary meaning of the word "sexual intercourse" is heterosexual intercourse involving penetration of the vagina by the penis……..

XXX

20. Sections 354, 375 and 377 IPC have come up for consideration before the superior courts of the country on innumerable occasions in a period of almost one and a half century. Only sexual intercourse, namely, heterosexual intercourse involving penetration of the vagina by the penis coupled with the explanation that penetration is sufficient to constitute the sexual intercourse necessary for the offence of rape has been held to come within the purview of Section 375 IPC .”

Thus, the words ‘ sexual intercourse’ under Sec. 375 was held to criminalise only penile-vaginal intercourse . Exception 2 of Section 375, which uses the same term ‘sexual intercourse’ was capable of giving protection to only non-consensual penile-vaginal intercourse.

The liability for non-consensual non-penile-vaginal intercourse acts, such as anal/oral etc., would be attracted under Section 377 IPC which provided as follows: -

“377. Whoever voluntarily has carnal intercourse against the order of nature with any man, woman or animal, shall be punished with imprisonment for life, or with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to ten years, and shall also be liable to fine.”