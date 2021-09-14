Income Tax Search vs Survey: Is There a Difference & What Rights Do You Have?

Searches and surveys are distinct operations, and the powers to conduct them come from different sections of the Income Tax Act 1961.

The power to conduct a search comes from Section 132 of the Income Tax Act, and from its very basic text, it is clear that it is a more invasive and exhaustive power than a survey, the power for which comes from Section 133A.

This is perhaps only natural, given the circumstances in which a search under Section 132 is conducted, and when a survey is conducted under Section 133A.

A search is to be conducted when a senior officer of the Income Tax Department believes that a person has committed an offence of tax evasion or is not disclosing their assets, and, if a raid is not conducted, the information required by the tax authorities will not be provided to them.

Tax officials have the power to issue notices and summons to a person if they think they have failed to provide relevant documents about their business and earnings, or if they want them to provide specific documents for inspection. When they issue a summons or notice, there is no automatic need to conduct a search.