Income Tax Dept Raids Dainik Bhaskar Offices Across the Country

Raids are being conducted by the Income Tax Department at various locations of the Dainik Bhaskar Group, officials told PTI on Thursday, 22 July.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
The searches are being conducted in Bhopal, Jaipur, and other locations, including the Press complex.
This comes weeks after the Hindi newspaper's coverage of the COVID-19 horrors drew attention to the failures of the Narendra Modi government amid the second wave.
Speaking to Newslaundry last month, the paper’s Gujarat editor Devendra Bhatnagar said, "Our chairman, Ramesh Aggarwal, used to say, ‘See the way it is and write what you see.’ So, we write whatever the truth is." He added, "Today, in this pandemic, people are dying and the government is trying to suppress the truth. The readers want the truth to be told. And if I hide the truth from our readers at such a time, I’d be betraying my profession."
Congress leader and member of Rajya Sabha from Karnataka Jairam Ramesh said that the news organisation was 'paying a price' for the government's mismanagement of the coronavirus crisis.
Congress leader Digvijay Singh referred to the action as "Modi-Shah's attack on journalism" and added that the I-T, ED, CBI are their "only weapons."
Former Union Minister Arun Subhash Yadav wrote in Hindi, "The income tax raids on Daily Bhaskar's offices show that Modi ji has a problem with the truth. CBI, I-T, ED are brought forward whenever he's afraid."
Trinamool Congress' Mahua Moitra wrote:
Published: 22 Jul 2021,10:09 AM IST