'Planned Murder': Dhanbad Judge's Family Demand CBI Probe Into His Accident

Judge Anand was hit by a tempo while walking near the Randhir Verma Chowk in the city on Wednesday morning at 5.08 am. He died in the hospital at 9.30 am.

The deceased is suspected to have been murdered in what had earlier been construed as an accident.

The vehicle was recovered from Giridih district on the night of the same day itself. During the investigation, it was found that the vehicle was stolen on Tuesday, 27 July.

The CCTV footage of the incident, accessed by the police, reportedly showed that the tempo changed its lane to hit the judge, who was walking on the side of the vacant road, killing him on the spot.