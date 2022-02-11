Denied Promotion, Judge Behind Infamous 'No Skin-to-Skin Contact' Order Resigns

Justice Pushpa Ganediwala of the Bombay High Court, who had come into the limelight due to her controversial judgments in two sexual harassment cases, resigned from office on Thursday, 10 February.

Her resignation comes merely two days before the end of her tenure on 12 February, reported Bar and Bench.

In January 2021, the Supreme Court collegium had withdrawn its approval to a proposal for the appointment of additional judge Justice Ganediwala as a permanent judge of the Bonbay High Court following her two contentious verdicts.

Instead, she was given a fresh term as an additional judge at the Bombay High Court for one year. Once her tenure would have ended, Justice Ganediwala would have been sent back to the district judiciary.